Charles Barkley’s mother, Charcey Glenn, dies in Alabama

 
LEEDS, Ala. (AP) — The mother of NBA great Charles Barkley, Charcey Glenn, has died at her home in Alabama.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office says Glenn died Friday in her hometown of Leeds, east of Birmingham. She was 73.

Deputy medical examiner Derrick Perryman says a report lists the cause of death as kidney failure, and Barkley as the next of kin.

A pastor at First Baptist Church of Leeds says Glenn’s funeral is scheduled there on June 27.

Barkley grew up in Leeds before going on to play basketball at Auburn University and then the NBA. He’s a member of the Hall of Fame and co-hosts TNT’s popular NBA show.

Glenn was active in her community and served as chair of the city water board.