FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

3 indicted in slaying of 3-year-old boy on Ohio interstate

 
Share

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Two men and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with firing shots at a car on Interstate 75 in Ohio that killed a 3-year-old as his family headed home from a Thanksgiving gathering last November.

The Blade reports 20-year-old Andre White, of Detroit, 18-year-old K’veon Giles, of Toledo, and 17-year-old Matthew Smith were indicted Thursday in Toledo’s Lucas County on aggravated murder and felonious assault charges. Smith is being tried as an adult.

Police say child Malachi Barnes was in the backseat of his father’s car when a vehicle pulled alongside and its occupants began shooting.

He died at a hospital.

Prosecutors say the shooting was retaliation in an ongoing feud, although the intended target wasn’t in the vehicle.

It’s unclear if the suspects have attorneys.

___

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/