Man convicted in traffic stop in which officer drew gun

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man whose behavior prompted a state trooper to draw his gun during a traffic stop has been convicted of resisting arrest.

Mack Buckley of Lincoln was convicted in a jury trial last month. The 41-year-old Buckley was fined $100 and ordered to take an anger management class.

Buckley captured the February encounter with Cpl. James O’Neil on cell phone video and posted it on Facebook.

O’Neil opened the car door after Buckley refused a command to get out, then drew his gun after Buckley continued to resist.

O’Neil is currently working as a patrol officer based in Lewes. State police refused to say whether he was disciplined.

Buckley has an arrest record dating to 1999, with convictions for DUI, drugs, criminal impersonation and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.