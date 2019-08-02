Man pleads guilty to starting 2018 northern California fire

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man agreed to plead guilty to charges related to a Northern California wildfire last year that killed one and injured three firefighters.

The Sacramento Bee reports Friday that 32-year-old John Colin Eagle Skoda pleaded guilty Thursday to three charges of causing the fire near the border between California and Oregon. Several lesser charges were dismissed as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Skoda called 911 when the fire started July 2018 in and around the town of Hornbrook.

Thousands of residents between Yreka, California and Medford, Oregon were evacuated and a civilian died. The fire burned 60 square miles (155 square kilometers) in California and Oregon.

The county’s district attorney has said that Skoda has been cooperative.

He is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com