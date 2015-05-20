Woman arrested after bomb threat prompts LA evacuations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have arrested a woman who they say made a bomb threat, prompting two buildings to be evacuated and streets to be closed in a bustling area of downtown Los Angeles.

Police Officer Tony Im says officers arrested the woman after incapacitating her with bean bag rounds. She’s being evaluated at a hospital.

Im says the woman did not have a bomb.

Earlier, television news helicopters showed the woman wearing a backpack sitting and standing on the empty steps of the building as police surrounded the area.

Police later sent in a robot that approached the woman with a phone, but police said she didn’t want to talk.

The buildings that were evacuated are near City Hall and a federal courthouse. A number of streets were closed in the area.