FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Medical device maker settles suit over psychologist’s death

By DAVE COLLINS
 
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A medical device maker has settled a lawsuit over the death of a prominent Yale University psychologist who died in 2013 when a machine part detached and caused her blood to be pumped onto a hospital room floor.

Germany-based Maquet Cardiopulmonary and its U.S. sales division based in Wayne, New Jersey, settled the lawsuit in Connecticut with the husband of Susan Nolen-Hoeksema, according to documents filed Friday at Waterbury Superior Court. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In court documents, Maquet acknowledged a part of the blood oxygenation machine — which takes blood from the femoral vein, infuses it with oxygen and returns it to the femoral artery — was defective and placed some blame on staff at Yale-New Haven Hospital, which denied liability.

Maquet had issued safety notices in 2012 to customers including Yale-New Haven Hospital warning about the possibility that the part may detach, and it modified the machine’s design after Nolen-Hoeksema’s death, according to court documents.

Other news
A lawsuit is seen on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Atlanta. The parents of a teenager with special needs say he was repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped by an employee at the small private boarding school in South Carolina. They have sued the school's parent company, which has denied the allegations. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Teen was sexually abused at therapeutic boarding school, lawsuit says as parents advocate oversight
Stefon James Dewitt Livengood poses for a portrait in the tent where he lives in Phoenix on July 23, 2023. Livengood is experiencing homelessness while living through a record breaking heat wave. (AP Photo/Thomas Machowicz)
Homeless struggle to stay safe from record high temperatures in blistering Phoenix
New York Mets' Pete Alonso celebrates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Mark Canha against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in New York. The Mets won 2-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Canha’s sacrifice fly after rain delay lifts Mets to 2-1 win over Nationals

The lawsuit alleged there were at least 50 other instances of the part detaching before Nolen-Hoeksema’s death. Maquet denied the claim and said hers was the only death linked to the defect.

Nolen-Hoeksema, who was 53 when she died, was chair of Yale’s Department of Psychology. Yale’s website says she was a renowned scholar, teacher, mentor and academic leader who was recognized internationally for her studies of how people regulate their feelings and emotions and how some patterns of thinking can make people vulnerable to — and slower to recover from — emotional problems, including depression.

She also was respected for innovative work on gender differences in mental illness that included a 1987 evaluation of why women are more prone than men to depression, Yale said.

“Something that I think was clear to everyone in this case is what an absolutely extraordinary human being Susan Nolen-Hoeksema was,” said David Rosen, a lawyer for her widower, Richard Nolen-Hoeksema. “She rose absolutely to the top of her profession. She remains an enormously influential figure in her field.”

A lawyer for Maquet declined to comment Tuesday. A company representative and a spokesman for Yale did not return messages.

The lawsuit gives the following account of the events that led up to Susan Nolen-Hoeksema’s death.

She was admitted to Yale-New Haven Hospital with a bacterial infection in November 2012 and readmitted the following month when tests showed her heart was damaged by the infection.

Doctors performed two surgeries on her on Dec. 21, 2012. Afterward, they determined her circulatory system needed help from an oxygenation system and hooked her up to the Maquet machine.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2013, in her hospital room, a blood output connector detached from the machine and sent her blood pouring onto the floor and splattering on the walls. Hospital doctors and staff tried to save her, but she died 24 minutes later.