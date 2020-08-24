U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
DA: Man awaiting trial in grandson’s slaying dies in prison

 
SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) — A man charged in the shooting death of his grandson in western Pennsylvania died in prison over the weekend, authorities said.

Somerset County prosecutors said 80-year-old Ray Edward Supanick, who had been receiving dialysis at SCI-Laurel Highlands, died Saturday in the lockup, where he was awaiting trial.

District Attorney Jeff Thomas said Supanick was being held there because the county jail wasn’t equipped to handle someone with the defendant’s needs.

Supanick was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and other counts in the June 14 death of 30-year-old Joshua Cale Hillegas. Prosecutors said the defendant got into an argument with his wife in their Boswell home because he was angry about the idea of being placed into a care home due to his health.

Authorities said he went into the living room for a long gun and his wife sought aid from Hillegas, who was shot in the shoulder when he entered the living room and collapsed on the back porch, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was able to wrestle the gun away before police and paramedics arrived, authorities said.

Police said Ray Supanick told investigators that he and his grandson were struggling for the gun when his finger slipped down to the trigger area and the gun discharged.