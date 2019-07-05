FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Wisconsin to consider lowering workers’ comp insurance rates

 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin insurance officials will soon consider a proposal to lower insurance rates for workers’ compensation in the state.

The Wisconsin Compensation Rating Bureau has proposed decreasing workers’ compensation insurance rates by more than 8.8%, continuing a three-year trend in falling premiums. The bureau recommends premium changes to the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance each year.

Upon the office’s approval, the new rates could go into effect Oct. 1, Wisconsin Public Radio reported .

Some employers point to a small decline in reported injuries and illnesses as a reason for the falling rates.

Wisconsin employers reported a total of 82,400 injuries and illnesses in 2017, roughly 300 less than 2016, according to estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses. But the state’s rate of workplace illness and injuries is still higher than the national rate, which totaled 3.1 cases per 100 full-time workers in 2017. Wisconsin saw a rate of 3.7 cases that year.

The findings come as Wisconsin sees its workforce grow older, while many baby boomers are reaching retirement age. State health officials have estimated that the number of residents 65 and older will increase between 2010 and 2040 from 14% to 24%.

Health experts said older workforces are usually more cautious.

“Somebody who is 55, generally speaking, is simply safer on the job than someone who is 25,” said Chris Reader, director of health and human resources policy at Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.

The Workers Compensation Research Institute also found that the cost of medical treatment for injured workers is higher in Wisconsin than many other states. But health providers argued that injured employees more quickly return to work in Wisconsin than other states because of the quality of care.

