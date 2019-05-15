FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Medical examiner: Chokehold triggered Eric Garner’s death

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The medical examiner who performed an autopsy on Eric Garner testified Wednesday that a police officer’s chokehold set into motion “a lethal sequence of events,” but she said even a bear hug could’ve hastened his death given Garner’s fragile health.

Hemorrhaging in Garner’s neck muscles was indicative a chokehold was used during the July 2014 confrontation, Dr. Floriana Persechino said at a disciplinary trial that could lead to Officer Daniel Pantaleo’s firing.

The New York Police Department banned chokeholds in the 1990s because they can be deadly.

Persechino said a bystander’s cellphone video only helped confirm her findings that Pantaleo had wrapped his arm around Garner’s neck, obstructing his breathing and triggering a deadly asthma attack.

Other news
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Big 12 not quite the same, but it feels like home to a 98-year-old Colorado fan
AfD co-leaders Tino Chrupalla, left, and Alice Weidel arrive at the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, federal party conference at the Magdeburg Messe, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. The 10-year-old AfD gathered in the eastern city of Magdeburg for a convention stretching over the next two weekends at which it plans to choose candidates and set its policy platform for next June's European Parliament election. (Carsten Koall/dpa via AP)
German far-right leader urges conservatives to break down ‘firewall’ against his party
Shiite Muslims beat their chests to show their grief during a procession marking Ashoura in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ashoura, marks the tenth day of the Muslim month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Millions of Shiite Muslims across the world commemorate the mourning day of Ashoura

Garner’s pleas of “I can’t breathe” became a rallying cry against police brutality.

“The chokehold would have compromised the neck and would have compromised the airway, making it difficult for him to breathe,” Persechino said.

Pantaleo’s lawyer, Stuart London, focused on Garner’s health as he cross-examined Persechino. She said a person in good health might have survived the confrontation.

Garner weighed 395 pounds at the time of death, Persechino said. The 43-year-old suffered from asthma, diabetes and had a heart nearly double the size of a person in good health.

Nonetheless, she said, he didn’t appear in distress when seen on security video crossing a street about an hour before Pantaleo grabbed him.

London pointed to a report from the NYPD’s top doctor that concluded Garner was “predisposed to morbidity and mortality” and that his death was “brought on by a heated argument followed by a physical struggle.”

The NYPD doctor, Eli Kleinman, did not personally examine Garner’s body, relying instead on the autopsy and video of the confrontation, London said. Kleinman will testify later in the trial that he concluded Pantaleo did not use a chokehold to restrain Garner, London said.

London argued Garner could’ve saved himself had he acquiesced to being arrested after officers said they suspected him of selling untaxed loose cigarettes on a Staten Island street corner. Before Pantaleo grabbed him, Garner is seen on video arguing with the officers, protesting what he considered constant harassment.

But the central question in Pantaleo’s trial is whether he used a banned chokehold, not whether Garner was physically capable of withstanding one. In an era where fat shaming and victim blaming are verboten, Garner’s mother thought the focus on his health was a low blow.

“Here I am again being tortured by Stu London’s shenanigans,” Gwen Carr said afterward.

Carr left the hearing room before about two-dozen graphic autopsy photos were shown, heeded a warning from the administrative judge overseeing the trial.

The photos, never previously been seen in a public forum, showed scrapes on Garner’s knee, back and buttock and hemorrhages in his eyes and neck muscles.

The NYPD’s disciplinary process plays out like a trial in front of an administrative judge.

Normally the purpose is to determine whether an officer violated department rules, but that’s only if disciplinary charges are filed within 18 months of an incident.

Because Pantaleo’s case languished, the watchdog Civilian Complaint Review Board must show that his actions rose to the level of criminal conduct, even though he faces no criminal charges and is being tried in a department tribunal, not a criminal court.

The final decision on any punishment lies with the police commissioner. Penalties range from the loss of vacation days to firing.

Pantaleo, 33, denies wrongdoing. He has been on desk duty since Garner’s death.

___

Follow Michael Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak

___

Send news tips, documents and recordings to AP securely and confidentially: https://www.ap.org/tips