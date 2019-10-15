U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
3 killed in Texas explosion on private land used by hunters

 
BOGATA, Texas (AP) — Authorities in northeast Texas say three people are dead following a weekend explosion on private land used by hunters.

The Red River County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the explosion appears to have occurred Saturday evening but authorities weren’t notified until the following day after a family member was unable to reach one of those killed.

The bodies of the three people have been recovered but authorities have not released their names.

Officials have not explained what caused the blast and no other information was immediately available Tuesday.

The explosion happened near Bogata, which is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.