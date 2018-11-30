FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Ex-candidate for Boston City Council admits to fraud

 
BOSTON (AP) — A former candidate for Boston City Council admits he posed as a real estate broker and swindled thousands from potential home buyers.

The Boston Globe reports 44-year-old Cornell Mills pleaded guilty to multiple counts of larceny and other charges. He is expected to be sentenced in Suffolk Superior Court on Monday.

Authorities say Mills posed as a real estate broker and solicited potential home buyers to give him thousands. Officials say he then claimed to hold funds in escrow, when he really used them for vacations and plane tickets.

In 2011, Mills unsuccessfully ran for the City Council against Tito Jackson.

The attorney general’s office says Mills stole about $50,000 through his scheme.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com