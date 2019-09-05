Mother pleads to killing young daughter, wounding officers

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A suburban New York woman pleaded guilty Thursday to killing her 2½-year-old daughter and stabbing two police officers as they tried to help the girl.

Cynthia Arce pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted aggravated assault in Westchester County Court, according to the Journal News .

Gabriella Boyd was found at her home in Mamaroneck in April 2018. An autopsy did not reveal a cause of death but it was ruled a homicide.

The little girl, who was unresponsive, was in bed surrounded by toys; her mother was in in a tub of bloody water. There were notes that said Gabriella was with the angels and that Arce was joining her.

The defense withdrew its motion for a psychiatric defense.

A judge had signed an order requiring that Gabriella be temporarily turned over to her father, Stephen Boyd, based on his claims that Arce had a history of mental illness and had sent him a text message suggesting she was suicidal.

Boyd and police went to Arce’s home to take the child. She said that Gabriella was sleeping and that Boyd could get her the next day during his scheduled visitation. Nobody answered when child welfare workers went to the home later that night.

Police returned the next day after Gabriella’s grandmother called 911.

Arce wielded knives as the officers tried to revive the child, wounding one on the hand and another on the foot as he fell.

Police said they shot Arce after a stun gun failed to stop her.

Arce is expected to get 25 years to life in prison when she is sentenced Oct. 31.

