6 Springfield businesses must stop prostitution activities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Greene County judge has ruled that six Springfield massage parlors cannot engage in prostitution-related activities for at least 10 days but can other offer legal services.

The judge’s order on Friday came after law enforcement agents raided 13 businesses and five residences in Springfield Thursday. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley and Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson sought the restraining order, alleging the businesses are keeping Asian women against their will to provide sexual contact under the guise of offering massages.

Hawley said Thursday the businesses could be related to organized crime.

The order issued Friday lasts 10 days and could be renewed. The state also may seek a preliminary or permanent shutdown.

Hawley said the state would try to add other massage parlors to the order as evidence warrants.