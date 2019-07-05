Man charged with DUI after crash with police cruiser

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island authorities say the driver of a car involved in a collision with a police cruiser was driving under the influence.

Police say 30-year-old Randi Ruzzo ran a stop sign and pulled into the intersection in the path of the marked cruiser in Cranston at about 2 a.m. Thursday.

The cruiser hit Ruzzo’s vehicle, which rolled onto its side.

The fire department had to use a hydraulic tool to extract Ruzzo from his car. He and the officer were both taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Ruzzo was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He is scheduled to appear in court July 25. His case is not listed in online court records and it’s unclear if he has a lawyer.