The Latest: Police identify 4 killed in Detroit-area crash

 
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on a Detroit-area freeway crash that killed four people (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Authorities have identified four people killed when the SUV they were in struck a bridge on a Detroit-area freeway.

State police say a 1-year-old Detroit boy suffered minor injuries in the 1 a.m. Monday crash on eastbound Interstate 94 in Harper Woods. The child was buckled into a car safety seat. The adults were not wearing seatbelts.

A preliminary investigation shows the SUV was speeding when the driver, Doreal Rodgers, lost control, crossed three lanes and crashed.

Alesia Maddox was the front-seat passenger. Rodgers and Maddox were 20.

The other passengers were Armonie Maddox and Ervin Johnson, both 18. Rodgers, Alesia Maddox and Armonie Maddox were Detroit residents. Johnson lived in nearby Eastpointe.

Police initially said the child was two and the adults were as old as 25.

9:40 a.m.

Police say a 2-year-old child who was buckled in a car safety seat is the only survivor of a freeway crash in suburban Detroit that killed four other people.

State police say the sport utility vehicle was passing other vehicles at a high speed in the left lane of eastbound Interstate 94 in Harper Woods about 1 a.m. Monday when the driver lost control, crossed three lanes and hit a bridge. Police say four people inside ranging in age from 18 to 25 died instantly.

Police say the child also was in the SUV and had minor injuries. Police say the four who died weren’t wearing seat belts.

Names of those involved in the crash haven’t been released. State police say a traffic crash reconstruction unit is investigating.