Shelby County Democratic Party disbanded by state chair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Democratic Party in Tennessee’s largest county has been disbanded.

The Commercial Appeal reports (http://bit.ly/2bDUijw ) that state Democratic Party Chair Mary Mancini decertified the Shelby County organization on Friday following years of infighting and embezzlement allegations.

The county party earlier this week voted to strip former chairman Bryan Carson of his credentials as a “bona fide Democrat” over claims that he made off with $25,000 in party funds. Carson, who serves on the party’s state executive committee, denies the allegations, and Mancini declared that vote to be invalid.

The county party could be reorganized as early as November under the supervision of elected Democrats, though some local officials questioned whether Mancini has to power to order the county party to disband and suggested they may seek legal intervention.

