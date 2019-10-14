Woman struck by car, killed in assisted living parking lot

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Police say a woman has died after getting hit by a car in the parking lot of an assisted living community in Nashua.

Authorities say they were called just after noon Monday to Bridges by EPOCH, a community for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. They found a 79-year-old woman pinned beneath a car driven by an 80-year-old man.

The names of those involved were not released. The death remains under investigation.