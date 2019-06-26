FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Inmates, staff at Florida jail fall ill to unknown substance

By The Associated Press
 
Share

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say at least 10 people at a South Florida jail have been hospitalized after falling ill.

The Miami Herald reports seven inmates in the Miami-Dade County Jail were hospitalized from inhaling an unknown substance over the last five days. Officials say three corrections staff members were also taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after being sick from breathing what was in the air.

Miami Fire-Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll says the people were nauseated and vomiting.

Jail spokesman Juan Diasgranados says there is an investigation into what caused the illness. He says contraband drugs are a chief suspect.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com