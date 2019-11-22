Pair accused of animal cruelty sues to get cats back

BALDWIN, Md. (AP) — Two people indicted on animal cruelty charges have filed suit against a Maryland county to get back some of the animals that authorities took from their home.

News outlets report Pamela Arrington and Garriott Cox are expected in court Friday morning in Towson. The pair were indicted earlier this month after authorities found 74 dead cats and rescued 150 live cats and other animals from a home in Middle River.

Baltimore County Animal Services Chief Kevin Usilton says many of the cats were taken to the county shelter in Baldwin, putting the facility over its capacity.

Baltimore County Cpl. Shawn Vinson says 19 cats are on administrative hold until a decision is made on whether Arrington and Cox can get them back.