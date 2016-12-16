Aryan Brotherhood Mississippi leader gets life sentence

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Mississippi has been sentenced to life in prison, months after a federal jury convicted him of helping kill a man over an unpaid drug debt.

The Justice Department says Aryan Brotherhood is a violent “whites only” group that operates inside and outside prisons.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old Eric Glenn Parker of Richton, who directed gang activities, was sentenced Friday for murder, racketeering conspiracy and methamphetamine distribution.

Evidence showed Mississippi leaders of the Aryan Brotherhood ordered other gang members to lure a person to a house to kill him in 2010. Parker and a co-defendant, 44-year-old Frank George Owens of D’Iberville, beat the man to death and delivered the body to another co-defendant, who burned it.