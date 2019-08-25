FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Body found after house explodes in southwestern Oklahoma

 
LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Oklahoma say a body has been discovered in the charred rubble of a vacant residence that exploded and burned.

Television station KSWO reports that the explosion occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on Saturday in Lawton, about 78 miles (126 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

Neighbors reported that they believed the residence was vacant, but emergency responders say they discovered the remains of a body inside after the flames were extinguished. The identity of the person and other details, including whether the person was a man or a woman, have not been released.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the identity of the body and the cause of death. The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

