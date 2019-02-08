Vermont police chief fired without explanation

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont town has fired its police chief, who was on the job for 20 years.

Springfield Police Chief Douglas Johnston was fired Monday but officials are not saying why he was fired — calling it a “sensitive situation.” Johnston’s attorney says he had no advance warning that he was going to be terminated Monday.

Police Lt. Mark Fountain, a 29-year veteran of the department, has been named acting chief. He says the department is in good hands and the town should be very proud of the competent and dedicated employees of the department.

Town officials say there are no current or future criminal cases connected to the former chief that could be thrown out as a result of his firing.

Johnston’s attorney argues his client was wrongfully terminated.