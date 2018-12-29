FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Ex-officer convicted in 1993 slaying of Swedish man dies

 
SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina police officer convicted in the 1993 killing of a Swedish man once suspected of assassinating a prime minister has died.

King Police Chief Paula May tells the Winston-Salem Journal 67-year-old Lamont Claxton “L.C.” Underwood died Dec. 23 in a hospital while serving a life sentence for kidnapping and murder in the death of Viktor Gunnarsson.

The Watauga County homicide attracted international attention because Gunnarsson had been a suspect in the 1986 assassination of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme. He was never formally charged.

Gunnarsson started a relationship with Underwood’s ex-girlfriend Kay Weden after moving to the U.S. Prosecutors said the then-Salisbury police officer killed Gunnarsson out of jealousy.

Weden’s mother, 77-year-old Catherine Miller, was found shot to death days after Gunnarsson disappeared. Prosecutors opted not to try Underwood in her death.

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme.

