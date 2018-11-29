The Latest: Defense says mansion-death suspect had no motive

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on the murder charges filed in the killing of a New Jersey family of four at their mansion (all times local):

Lawyers for a New Jersey businessman charged with killing his brother’s family says he loved them and had no reason to harm them.

The lawyers say 51-year-old Paul Caneiro is wrongly charged in the deaths of younger brother Keith Caneiro; his wife, Jennifer; and their young son and daughter.

Defense lawyers Robert Honecker Jr. and Mitchell Ansell say Paul Caneiro spent three decades working with his brother and happily attended his family events. Their statement Thursday says “Paul Caneiro just couldn’t say no to his family.”

Paul Caneiro is charged with shooting and stabbing the victims and setting fire to their Colts Neck mansion, then setting his own house on fire to hide evidence and make it look as if someone had it in for their family.

Friend Brian Bott says technology executive Keith Caneiro was excited about some upcoming job interviews after getting his master’s degree this year. Bott says he doesn’t know whether he planned to stay in business with his brother.

Prosecutors are releasing details about how a New Jersey man killed his brother’s family and then set fire to their home.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni revealed Thursday the manner of deaths for Keith Caneiro, his wife Jennifer and their two children in their Colts Neck mansion on Nov. 20. Keith Caneiro was shot on the lawn of his estate, his wife was shot and stabbed, and their children were repeatedly stabbed in the quadruple slayings.

Paul Caneiro is charged with four counts of murder and other charges.

He’s due in court Friday morning.

Prosecutors say financial motives stemming from two businesses the brothers ran in Asbury Park prompted the killings.

Prosecutors say financial motives led a New Jersey technology executive to kill his brother, the brother’s wife and their young children before setting fire to their two homes.

Authorities say 51-year-old Paul Caneiro killed the family in Colts Neck and then set fire to that home and his own. They said he set the fire at his own home to destroy evidence and to make it look like the extended family was being targeted.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni says the financial motive stemmed from two businesses the brothers ran in Asbury Park, a technology firm and a pest control company. He says he cannot detail their financial picture.

Paul Caneiro is now charged with murder in the deaths of 50-year-old Keith Caneiro, his 45-year-old wife Jennifer and their children, 11-year-old Jesse and 8-year-old Sophia. He is also charged with later setting fire to his own house before rousing his sleeping wife and daughters, who were not injured in the blaze.

Authorities say both a gun and a knife were seized from a New Jersey man charged with murder in the deaths of his brother, his brother’s wife and their two children.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday accuses 51-year-old -old Paul Caneiro of the Nov. 20 slayings of his four family members at their mansion in Colts Neck, New Jersey, and then setting fire to the house to try to cover up the crime.

Prosecutors said previously that Paul’s brother, Keith, was fatally shot but have not yet confirmed how the other three were killed. The criminal complaint indicates Paul Caneiro may have used the seized knife to stab one or more of the other three victims.

The criminal complaint does not indicate a motive. Paul was a partner in two businesses with his brother.

His lawyer said he planned to comment later Thursday, after prosecutors hold an 11 a.m. briefing.

Authorities have filed charges against the brother of the man whose body was found along with his wife and children after their New Jersey mansion was set on fire.

NJ.com reports court records show Paul Caneiro was charged Thursday with four counts of murder in the deaths of his brother, Keith, along with Keith’s wife and their two children.

Paul Caneiro has been in custody since authorities accused him of setting fire to his own home. His lawyer has maintained his innocence. Attorney Robert Honecker did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the newest charges.

The Nov. 20 fire at Paul Caneiro’s home took place hours before flames were discovered at the Colts Neck mansion where Keith Caneiro and his family lived.

The Monmouth County prosecutor plans to announce more details on Thursday morning.

