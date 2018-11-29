FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Defense says mansion-death suspect had no motive

 
Share

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on the murder charges filed in the killing of a New Jersey family of four at their mansion (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Lawyers for a New Jersey businessman charged with killing his brother’s family says he loved them and had no reason to harm them.

The lawyers say 51-year-old Paul Caneiro is wrongly charged in the deaths of younger brother Keith Caneiro; his wife, Jennifer; and their young son and daughter.

Other news
File - Sudanese refugees who fled the conflict in Sudan gather Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Zabout refugee Camp in Goz Beida, Chad. Some 260,000 people have fled Darfur into neighboring Chad after RSF fighters and allied Arab militias stormed a number of cities and towns, burning houses and driving out residents. (Pierre Honnorat/WFP via AP, File)
Sudan conflict brings new atrocities to Darfur as militias kill, rape, burn homes in rampages
David Miliband, the President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. An impasse at the United Nations Security Council delaying opposition-held northwestern Syria is putting the lives of millions in "danger", the president of the International Rescue Committee said. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Aid group official warns that impasse at the UN on border crossing puts 4.1 million Syrians at risk
Chinese Wanxiong Huang, a free diving instructor, practices his skills in the sea around Bohol Island in the Philippines, April 16, 2023. A growing number of young Chinese are moving overseas, frequently to Southeast Asia, to escape their homeland's ultra-competitive work culture, limited opportunities and family pressures. There is no exact data on the number of the moves, the popular Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, hundreds of people have discussed relocating to Thailand. (AP Photo/Shaoxu Wang)
Young Chinese opt out of the rat race and pressures at home to pursue global nomad lifestyle

Defense lawyers Robert Honecker Jr. and Mitchell Ansell say Paul Caneiro spent three decades working with his brother and happily attended his family events. Their statement Thursday says “Paul Caneiro just couldn’t say no to his family.”

Paul Caneiro is charged with shooting and stabbing the victims and setting fire to their Colts Neck mansion, then setting his own house on fire to hide evidence and make it look as if someone had it in for their family.

Friend Brian Bott says technology executive Keith Caneiro was excited about some upcoming job interviews after getting his master’s degree this year. Bott says he doesn’t know whether he planned to stay in business with his brother.

___

1:10 p.m.

Prosecutors are releasing details about how a New Jersey man killed his brother’s family and then set fire to their home.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni revealed Thursday the manner of deaths for Keith Caneiro, his wife Jennifer and their two children in their Colts Neck mansion on Nov. 20. Keith Caneiro was shot on the lawn of his estate, his wife was shot and stabbed, and their children were repeatedly stabbed in the quadruple slayings.

Paul Caneiro is charged with four counts of murder and other charges.

He’s due in court Friday morning.

Prosecutors say financial motives stemming from two businesses the brothers ran in Asbury Park prompted the killings.

___

11 a.m.

Prosecutors say financial motives led a New Jersey technology executive to kill his brother, the brother’s wife and their young children before setting fire to their two homes.

Authorities say 51-year-old Paul Caneiro killed the family in Colts Neck and then set fire to that home and his own. They said he set the fire at his own home to destroy evidence and to make it look like the extended family was being targeted.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni says the financial motive stemmed from two businesses the brothers ran in Asbury Park, a technology firm and a pest control company. He says he cannot detail their financial picture.

Paul Caneiro is now charged with murder in the deaths of 50-year-old Keith Caneiro, his 45-year-old wife Jennifer and their children, 11-year-old Jesse and 8-year-old Sophia. He is also charged with later setting fire to his own house before rousing his sleeping wife and daughters, who were not injured in the blaze.

____

10:30 a.m.

Authorities say both a gun and a knife were seized from a New Jersey man charged with murder in the deaths of his brother, his brother’s wife and their two children.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday accuses 51-year-old -old Paul Caneiro of the Nov. 20 slayings of his four family members at their mansion in Colts Neck, New Jersey, and then setting fire to the house to try to cover up the crime.

Prosecutors said previously that Paul’s brother, Keith, was fatally shot but have not yet confirmed how the other three were killed. The criminal complaint indicates Paul Caneiro may have used the seized knife to stab one or more of the other three victims.

The criminal complaint does not indicate a motive. Paul was a partner in two businesses with his brother.

His lawyer said he planned to comment later Thursday, after prosecutors hold an 11 a.m. briefing.

___

9 a.m.

Authorities have filed charges against the brother of the man whose body was found along with his wife and children after their New Jersey mansion was set on fire.

NJ.com reports court records show Paul Caneiro was charged Thursday with four counts of murder in the deaths of his brother, Keith, along with Keith’s wife and their two children.

Paul Caneiro has been in custody since authorities accused him of setting fire to his own home. His lawyer has maintained his innocence. Attorney Robert Honecker did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the newest charges.

The Nov. 20 fire at Paul Caneiro’s home took place hours before flames were discovered at the Colts Neck mansion where Keith Caneiro and his family lived.

The Monmouth County prosecutor plans to announce more details on Thursday morning.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com