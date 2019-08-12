Anchorage police release name of man killed in fiery crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have released the name of a man who died in a fiery crash on the city’s south side.

Police say 36-year-old Gilbert Naomoff died last week on Arctic Boulevard at west Dowling Road.

Police took a call on the crash just before 6 p.m. Friday.

They determined that Naomoff’s compact sedan had been southbound at high speed on Arctic and hit a bridge near railroad tracks. The car rolled multiple times and caught fire.

Responders pronounced Naomoff dead at the scene.

The crash closed Arctic Boulevard for about four hours.