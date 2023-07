CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who police say crashed his motorcycle into a fire hydrant and other “fixed objects” has died.

Cranston police say 34-year-old John Mattesini III, of Cranston, died late Sunday night.

Witnesses tell police that Mattesini was travelling at a high rate of speed before losing control of the vehicle.

Authorities say speed is believed to be the only factor that led to the crash.