FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

2 sheriff’s office members accused in hit-and-run cover-up

 
Share

FONDA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say two members of an upstate New York sheriff’s office have been put on paid administrative leave for failing to report an off-duty hit-and-run accident one of them was involved in.

Montgomery County Sheriff Michael Amato says Monday that Investigator Roberto Garcia was driving his personal vehicle when he hit an 18-year-old skateboarder in the town of Amsterdam on the night of July 11.

Deputies say the young man suffered minor injuries. He took photos of the vehicle with his cellphone before it drove away.

State police investigating the incident learned that Deputy Theresa Pingitore knew of the accident but didn’t report it.

Gracia has been charged with failure to report a personal injury accident, professional misconduct and tampering with evidence.

Pingitore has been charged with professional misconduct.