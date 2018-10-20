FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Villages in Alaska region growing faster than hub town

 
Share

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Small communities in Alaska’s Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region are growing faster population-wise than Bethel, the commercial hub for that part of the state.

It’s part of a trend spreading across western and northern communities of Alaska, whose overall population has remained steady for several years, KYUK reported. Villages are growing the most, even though hubs like Bethel, Dillingham, Nome and Kotzebue have slowly increasing populations, said state demographer Eddie Hunsinger.

Population numbers are determined by various factors, including deaths, births and migrations in- and-out of communities. Populations in western and northern Alaska are younger, with fewer deaths and more births, Hunsinger said.

“In Western and Northern regions of the state, there’s typically some net migration losses, more people leaving the region than moving to the region,” he said. “But it’s a little bit more than compensated by the number of births.”

Other news
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland County judge Kwame Rowe is hearing evidence starting Thursday to help him decide whether the teen who killed four students and injured six others and a teacher in November 2021 at Oxford High School should be sentenced to prison without the chance of parole. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan school staffer recalls shooting with ‘disbelief’ as judge considers sentence
A display for the Mega Millions lottery is seen at the Save 'N Time convenience store in Harahan, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is approaching $1 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million after months without a big winner
Air travelers make their way through the Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. A new Tennessee law that installs a state takeover of the board that oversees Nashville's airport has created confusion about who is actually running the facility. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Who’s in charge of Nashville’s airport? US and Tennessee officials disagree under a new state law

According to state estimates, 40 percent of the Y-K Delta region’s population was younger than 20 in 2017, and 70 percent was younger than 40.

Bethel represented one-fourth of the region’s total population in 2010, dropping two percentage points by 2017, state estimates show.

Collecting village population information has some limitations, Hunsinger said. People might claim multiple places as a residence and numerous families often live in one house.

“Household living arrangements are a bit different than in the rest of the state and other parts of the country,” Hunsinger said.

Despite the population growth in villages, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough in southcentral Alaska remains the fastest growing part of the state.