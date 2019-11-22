The Latest: Jury to deliberate in officer’s murder trial

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
OZARK, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on the murder trial of an Alabama police officer. (all times local):

7:50 p.m.

A jury is expected to begin deliberating soon in the trial of an Alabama police officer facing a murder charge for the 2016 shooting of an unarmed man.

WSFA reports that prosecutors and defense lawyers gave closing arguments in the case Thursday evening.

Officer Aaron Cody Smith is on trial for the fatal shooting 58-year-old Greg Gunn in February 2016. The altercation began when Smith stopped Gunn for a stop-and-frisk.

The defense argues Smith had to defend himself because Gunn was grabbing a painter’s pole from a nearby porch.

Prosecutors told jurors the shooting was not justified and called Smith a “bully with a badge.”

A judge says he will give instructions to the jury on Friday morning.

___

10:30 a.m.

A white Alabama police officer charged with murder in the killing of a black man says he’s still remembering new details about the shooting nearly four years later.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports Montgomery police Officer Aaron Cody Smith took the stand Thursday to testify about the slaying of 58-year-old Greg Gunn in February 2016.

Prosecutors say Smith has given differing accounts of the shooting, including varying on whether the man swung a pole at him before he began shooting.

Smith told his lawyer during testimony that he remembered more and different details once he calmed down from the shooting. He says the episode was “traumatic,” and continues to recall new details today.

Prosecutors earlier played recordings in which Smith is giving differing accounts of the shooting days after it happened.