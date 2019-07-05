Authorities: Man killed when fire roars through home

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving fire that roared through a northern New Jersey home has left one person dead.

The fire on Ward Place in South Orange was reported around 2:45 a.m. Friday. Firefighters soon arrived and found the home engulfed in flames.

When emergency responders were able to enter the residence, they found a man dead in an upper level area. His name has not been released, and it’s not clear if he was alone in the home when the fire broke out.

A cause of death has not been determined.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is leading the probe.