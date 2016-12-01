Federal indictment: Men used sledge hammers to steal drugs

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say three Louisiana men have been indicted on drug distribution charges following a series of break-ins with sledge hammers at three Mississippi Coast pharmacies and one in Louisiana.

The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2gpl8Qb) 26-year-old Shundrake McKeel and 30-year-old Lamarvin Haynes, both of Baton Rouge, and 37-year-old Justin McKeel, of Avondale, have each been indicted on a conspiracy charge and five counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

They’re accused of stealing and planning to sell oxycodone, hydrocodone, tapentadol, methadone and dextoamphetamine. They each face federal charges punishable by 10 or more years in prison.

Chief U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. set a trial date Monday for his court calendar that starts Feb. 6.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com