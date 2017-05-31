Woman admits role in staged accident, insurance claim

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Federal authorities say that a 56-year-old Fairmont woman has pleaded guilty to fraud, admitting she participated in a staged vehicle accident, faked injuries and filed a false insurance claim.

Prosecutors say Robin Stoneking’s false insurance claim in 2013 in Marion County resulted in a $41,000 settlement.

She could face up to 20 years in prison at sentencing.

The West Virginia Insurance Commission Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated.