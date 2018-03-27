Police: Man admits to killing police officer’s brother

EDWARDS, Miss. (AP) — A police chief in Mississippi says a man has confessed to killing the brother of an assistant police chief.

Edwards Police Chief Torrence Mayfield tells WAPT-TV that 50-year-old Willie Bingham has admitted to killing 41-year-old Clifton David Nelson. Bingham was arrested Sunday and charged with murder for the fatal shooting. Nelson later died from his wounds at a hospital.

The Clarion-Ledger reports the two worked together at Tyson Foods Inc. on a sanitation crew. No motivation has been released.

The chief says Nelson is the brother of Assistant Police Chief Terrance Crump. He says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case to ensure objectivity.

Bingham is also charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.