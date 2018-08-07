FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Showman faces second lawsuit from South Dakota rally stunt

 
STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — The grand marshal of this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is facing another lawsuit stemming from a 2016 incident in which a motorcycle stunt went wrong.

Showman Roland Sands allegedly drove a motorcycle off a Kid Rock concert stage and into the crowd during the 2016 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to a lawsuit filed last year and a second filed last week.

Kathleen Hanline-Lewis of Las Vegas sued Sands on Friday, the same day he began serving as grand marshal for this year’s rally that runs through Aug. 12. Hanline-Lewis alleges that she was seriously injured Aug. 7, 2016, when the motorcycle landed directly on her, the Rapid City Journal reported. Sands was performing the stunt during a break between concerts at the Buffalo Chip Campground.

The announcer in a bystander’s video of the demonstration tells the audience after calling Sands onto the stage that, “This bike has no front brake.”

Hanline-Lewis is also suing the campground and the motorcycle’s manufacturer, Polaris Industries, which was doing business as Indian Motorcycle Co. She seeks unspecified money damages. Court documents don’t offer details about Hanline-Lewis’ injuries.

Sands’ attorney, Heather Bogard, declined to comment to The Associated Press, citing pending litigation.

Royce Rath of Alaska also sued Sands last year, alleging the motorcycle hit him after flying off the stage. Rath claims he suffered severe physical and mental anguish and permanent disability. Rath also sued the campground and Indian Motorcycles.

But a federal judge dismissed the campground and the manufacturer as defendants in June after Sands filed a sworn statement saying the “motorcycle was modified by someone other than a representative, employee or agent of Polaris.”

His lawsuit against Sands is pending.

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com