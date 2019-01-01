FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Newspaper: Atlanta Falcons owner, 3rd wife getting divorce

 
ATLANTA (AP) — A newspaper reports that Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and his third wife are getting divorced.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quotes an unidentified representative for Blank as saying he and Angela Macuga Blank are getting an amicable divorce.

According to a biography at the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, the two met at soccer games in which their children played. They became engaged in 2014 and were married in 2016. The biography says the blended family has nine children and five grandchildren.

Blank’s second wife, Stephanie Blank, filed for divorce in 2013 after 16 years of marriage.

Blank has three children with his first wife, Diana J. Blank. They divorced in 1993.

Blank bought the Falcons in 2002. He is co-founder of The Home Depot and head of the family foundation.