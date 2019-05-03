Spouse of slain Texas firefighter accused of capital murder

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
ROYSE CITY, Texas (AP) — The widow of a Dallas-area firefighter faces a capital murder charge after prosecutors say new evidence led to the upgraded count in his 2016 fatal shooting.

Chacey Tyler Poynter of Royse City was originally charged with conspiracy to commit murder, then charged with murder, following the off-duty death of Robert Poynter. He was a University Park Fire Department captain.

The Greenville Herald-Banner reports a Hunt County grand jury April 26 indicted Chacey Poynter on the capital murder charge. Prosecutors allege the woman and Michael Glen Garza had an affair and killed her husband for his money.

Garza last summer was convicted of murder and sentenced to 99 years.

Poynter, if convicted, could face up to life in prison. An attorney for her didn’t immediately return a message Friday seeking comment.

