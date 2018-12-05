FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: French protests ahead despite Macron concession

 
Share

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on mass protests in France (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

French protesters are welcoming President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to scrap a fuel tax rise planned for next year — but say it may not be enough to contain public anger.

Jacline Mouraud, one of the group’s self-proclaimed spokespeople, told The Associated Press “I think it comes much too late.”

Other news
A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
FILE- Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee gives a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaugurate the city's new government in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022. Hong Kong government on Friday, July 28, 2023, called on the United States to invite its city leader to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, after reports that Washington would bar the top official from the major economic summit — a move likely to intensify China-U.S. tensions.(Selim Chtayti/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Hong Kong’s leader may be barred from a key economic summit. The city says that breaks conventions
FILE - The logo of French luxury group Kering is pictured in Paris, France, on Sept. 15, 2017. French luxury conglomerate Kering has reached a cash deal to purchase a 30% stake in Italian fashion house Valentino for 1.7 billion euros from a Qatari investment firm. Under the deal announced Thursday, July 27, 2023, Kering has the option to buy 100% of Valentino no later than 2028. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
French luxury group Kering to buy 30% stake in Valentino for 1.7 billion euros cash

She said each of the disparate protesting groups will decide what to do next, but many will probably keep protesting. She says Macron’s move on Wednesday night “is on the right path but in my opinion it will not fundamentally change the movement.”

She urged protesters to seize on the French government’s weakness to push other demands such as a rise in the minimum wage.

The anti-government protests started last month over the fuel tax but have grown to encompass a broad range of grievances and anger at Macron. More protests are planned Saturday in Paris.

___

8:55 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has scrapped a fuel tax rise amid fears of new violence, after weeks of nationwide protests and the worst rioting in Paris in decades.

An official with the Elysee palace told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the president decided to get rid of the tax.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told lawmakers that “the tax is now abandoned” in the 2019 budget, and the government is “ready for dialogue.” The budget can be adjusted or renegotiated through the course of the year.

Three weeks of protests have left four people dead and were a massive challenge to Macron.

___

4:10 p.m.

One of the activists leading France’s protest movement says that he fears more deaths if Saturday’s demonstration goes ahead, and called for President Emmanuel Macron to speak out and bring calm.

Christophe Chalencon said that “if not there will be chaos,” with risks of more deaths.

Chalencon said in an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press that the grassroots movement, triggered by fuel tax hikes, has grown amid Macron’s silence.

Four people have died since protests began in November. Violent rampaging last Saturday devastated the French capital.

Chalencon, a 52-year-old blacksmith, said the public needed Macron to “admit he made a mistake, with simple words ... that touch the guts and heart of the French.”

He said the prime minister’s announcement Tuesday of a freeze on tax hikes “had no resonance.”

___

11 a.m.

The concessions made by France’s prime minister in a bid to stop the huge and violent anti-government demonstrations that have been rocking France over the past three weeks, seem to have so far failed to convince protesters, with trade unions and farmers now threatening to join the fray.

A day after Edouard Philippe announced a suspension of planned fuel tax hikes that kicked off protests, the “yellow vest” protest movement showed no sign of slowing down on Wednesday. Students opposed to a university application system remained mobilized, trucking unions called for a rolling strike and France’s largest farm union threatened to launch protests next week.

A joint statement from the CGT and FO trucking unions protesting a cut to overtime rates called for action from Sunday night.