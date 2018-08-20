FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Thailand’s Queen Sirikit, 86, admitted to hospital with flu

 
Share

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Queen Sirikit is being treated in a hospital for the flu, the royal palace announced Monday.

The announcement from the Royal Household Bureau said Sirikit was admitted to Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn Hospital on Sunday with a fever and a cough and received medication. She was recovering but remained hospitalized on the recommendation of her doctors.

The mother of King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun turned 86 on Aug. 12. Her birthday is celebrated as Mother’s Day, a national holiday in Thailand.

Sirikit is the widow of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016 after seven decades on the throne

She has been in ill health for several years, and is rarely seen in public, though photos were issued by the palace of family members visiting her on her birthday this month.