NYC launches mental health programs for older residents

 
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has launched mental health programs aimed at improving the lives of older residents.

The initiative will offer mental health services at 15 senior centers this year. Another 10 centers will get services next year.

Trained volunteers will visit homebound seniors. The Department of Aging says the goal is to prevent social isolation, which increases the risk of health issues, including depression and anxiety.

The volunteers will work with coordinators at case management agencies. Residents who need help will get referrals.

First Lady Chirlane McCray said Wednesday that her own parents suffered from untreated mental health problems. McCray says stigma and lack of resources kept them from getting help.

Deputy Mayor Richard Buery (BYUR'-ee) says New Yorkers are living longer— and it’s important to make sure they thrive.