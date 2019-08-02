Biden to make campaign stop in Utah in September

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says he’ll make a campaign stop in Utah at the end of September.

The Democratic presidential candidate’s campaign said Friday in a news release that Biden will be in the ski resort town of Park City, Utah, on Sept. 28. Details about the event weren’t made public.

Biden is set to make 15 campaign stops in September, starting in Iowa and finishing in Nevada, Utah and Colorado.

The campaign says Biden is trying to visit all the states holding primaries on Super Tuesday in March. Utah is among them after lawmakers moved the state’s primary up several months earlier.

Biden is considered a front-runner in a packed field of Democratic candidates.

Utah leans heavy Republican and hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Lyndon Johnson in 1964.