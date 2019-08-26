State regulators urge governor to increase Medicaid funding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — State regulators are urging Gov. Phil Scott to increase funding for Vermont’s Medicaid program.

Green Mountain Care Board chairman Kevin Mullin wrote a letter to Scott that says the future of health care reform is in jeopardy if additional funding isn’t allocated.

Mullin tells Vermont Public Radio that underfunding has shifted a disproportionate amount of overall health care costs to the private insurance market.

Many state lawmakers have supported the All Payer Model, which aims to cut costs by rewarding hospitals for keeping patients healthy instead of reimbursing them for the number of procedures performed.

Mullin worries that model will be at risk if people continue to see premium increases.

Scott’s chief of staff Jason Gibbs says the governor received the letter and will respond to the board directly.