Abuse allegation prompts removal of Oklahoma Catholic priest

 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest has been removed from his ministry by the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City pending an investigation of alleged sexual abuse of a minor.

Archbishop Paul Coakley told parishioners Sunday that the Rev. James Mickus had been removed as pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Chandler and Saint Louis Catholic Church in Stroud.

A statement from the archdiocese says the allegation is under review and does not involve Mickus’s current assignments. Mickus did not immediately return telephone calls seeking comment.

Mickus was removed from ministry at an Enid church in 2002 over allegations of sexual abuse but was reinstated in 2003 when no evidence was found. Archdiocese spokeswoman Diane Clay says Mickus’s current removal is related to the earlier investigation.