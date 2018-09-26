Rare goat-antelope safely back inside UK zoo

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
LONDON (AP) — A rare goat-antelope that escaped from a zoo in southwestern England two days ago has returned unharmed.

Officials said Wednesday the rare West Caucasian tur was lured back to Paignton Zoo by food, and has rejoined the herd.

Zoo spokesman Phil Knowling said the young female is “none the worse for her brief time in the woods.”

Police had warned the public to stay away from the horned animal if spotted.

The West Caucasian tur is a mountain-dwelling goat-antelope found in the Caucasus Mountains range between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea.

It is listed as an endangered species by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.