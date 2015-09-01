Supremacist rambles about motive for Jewish site murders

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Supremacist rambles about motive for Jewish site murders

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
 
Share

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Jurors who convicted a white supremacist of killing three people at suburban Kansas City Jewish sites heard more of his anti-Semitic ramblings Tuesday as they prepared to weigh whether to sentence him to life in prison or death.

Taking the witness stand again during the trial’s penalty phase, Frazier Glenn Miller Jr. rambled largely uninterrupted about his belief that Jews controlled the media, government and banks. Occasionally chuckling, he said the issues “rattled his cage” and “made him want to do something about it.”

“Have you ever heard the term, ‘hang the messenger?’ he asked rhetorically. At one point, he called himself a “patriot” and described the killings as “righteous” and “honorable.”

During the prosecution’s opening statement, assistant prosecutor Chris McMullin called Miller a “proud and remorseless killer” who deserved to be executed for his crimes.

Other news
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey appears to injure leg during Dolphins practice
FILE - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about "News Tab" at the Paley Center, Oct. 25, 2019, in New York. A House committee called off a vote Thursday, July 27, 2023, on a recommendation that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg be held in contempt of Congress for failing to fully supply documents related to an investigation into supposed censorship by tech companies of conservatives. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Republican-led committee calls off vote to hold Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg in contempt
Vietnam President Vo Van Thuong arrives with his wife Pham Thi Thanh Tam in the San Damaso Courtyard to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Vatican and Vietnam agree to open resident Holy See office in Hanoi, as relations improve

Miller was convicted Monday of one count of capital murder, three counts of attempted murder and assault and weapons charges. The Passover eve shootings killed William Corporon, 69, and Corporon’s 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood, at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, and Terri LaManno, 53, at the nearby Village Shalom retirement center.

Miller has said it was his duty to stop genocide against the white race. None of the victims was Jewish.

Underwood was at the Jewish Community Center for a singing competition, and McMullin stressed that Miller targeted the facility because of the teen- focused event. A flyer about the competition was found in Miller’s car when he was arrested.

McMullin also noted that Miller’s weapon didn’t fire when he first tried to shoot LaManno. He then retrieved another weapon from his trunk before killing her.

McMullin called Miller’s actions “pitiless” and said he “showed complete indifference to the suffering of others.”

The prosecution called just one witness, an Overland Park detective, who talked for just a few minutes about the flyer.

In an effort to support his anti-Semitic beliefs, Miller showed news articles and played videos of himself and others marching with Confederate flags. He also showed videos of prominent figures, including Russian President Vladimer Putin, former French prime minister Nicolas Sarkozy, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, longtime Ku Klux Klan leader and former Louisiana state Rep. David Duke and two former congressmen.

He briefly interrupted his testimony to question Alex Linder, a Kirksville, Missouri, man described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a neo-Nazi and operator of a racist website.

Linder, whose time on the stand was interrupted with a string of objections and was threatened with courtroom ejection, said Miller was “a man of my own thinking” and “a good man.” But asked on cross-examination whether he condoned Miller’s actions, Linder said, “I won’t answer.”

Defense testimony will resume Wednesday. Miller also plans to call family, experts on the cost of the death penalty and a doctor to discuss his health issues. Miller has emphysema.