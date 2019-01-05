Business owner charged with secretly filming women workers

HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — The owner of a north Mississippi staffing company has been arrested after police said he secretly filmed female employees.

WREG-TV reports 23-year-old David Hunter Moore is charged with photographing/filming without permission after a female employee called Hernando police.

Employee Sholonda Williams says she was quitting her job at Moore Advanced after discovering a camera resembling a phone charger in the women’s restroom.

Police say they found the camera in the restroom along with two other cameras, including a body-worn one, at Moore’s desk.

Hernando Police Chief Scott Worsham says recordings go back to at least September with at least four people recorded.

Moore Advanced was touted last year for fast growth in Inc. Magazine.

Moore is free on $50,000 bail. He hasn’t responded to requests for comment.

