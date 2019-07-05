FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
Russia-Ukraine war

Largest Ohio school district to add 31 more unarmed officers

 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest school district is adding 31 more unarmed security officers for the upcoming school year, meaning some elementary schools and administrative buildings will have dedicated officers for the first time.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Columbus City Schools will spend $1.7 million to boost its safety staff to 84 officers.

The district’s safety and security director, Chris Ward, says expanding that staff means they can interact and build trust with more students and respond faster in emergencies.

It also means the district will have one security officer for every 595 students. Last year, that ratio was one per 943 students.

The district’s high schools also have 19 armed school resource officers, who are funded jointly with the city police department.

