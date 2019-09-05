Minnesota court: High school coaches not public officials

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Minnesota court: High school coaches not public officials

 
Share

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Parents who defame their children’s public high school coaches don’t have legal protections when they make false claims, the Minnesota Supreme Court says.

The state’s highest court ruled Wednesday that the coaches are not public officials under First Amendment law so they have a lower legal bar for proving any defamation case. The ruling reinstates a lawsuit by former Woodbury High School girls’ basketball coach Nathan McGuire.

The unanimous decision, written by Justice Natalie Hudson, is the first time that the state Supreme Court has ruled on the issue, the Star Tribune reported.

“Simply, basketball is not fundamental to democracy,” the ruling said.

Other news
Louisville police officer Nickolas Wilt leaves a medical rehabilitation center in Louisville, Ky., on Friday, July 28, 2023. Wilt has received months of medical care since being critically wounded in a Louisville bank shooting in April. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)
Police officer reaches milestone in recovery from critical wounds in Louisville bank shooting
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett speaks to reporters after the team's NFL football training camp practice Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Jarrett remains the leader of Falcons defense, even after offseason makeover
William, left, employee at association Eco-Citoyen, and Larry, volunteer at association Eco-Citoyen, refill with food a public refrigerator of project Free Go of the association Eco-Citoyen where people can give and take food that might otherwise perish, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
Free food fridges take off in parts of Europe in eco-friendly bid to fight waste

High courts in five other states also have decided the issue, with four of them also saying that public high school coaches don’t qualify as public officials. Raleigh Levine, a professor and First Amendment scholar at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, said the U.S. Supreme Court has not ruled on whether public school teachers or coaches are public officials.

Minnesota public high school coaches aren’t public officials under the law, according to the high court, because their decisions about playing time and benching tardy players aren’t core government functions. The justices did not address the issue of whether teachers are public figures in Minnesota.

Attorney Donald Chance Mark Jr., who represents McGuire, said the decision will matter statewide because it “finally provides an opportunity for coaches to defend their reputations when (parents) say things that are either untrue or, in some cases, lies.”

McGuire’s lawsuit is against Julie Bowlin, one of the parents who criticized him while he was coach at Woodbury from 2012 until 2014, when district officials decided not to renew his contract. A state agency rejected her complaint that the coach had mistreated her daughter. She continued to criticize him after he was dismissed. She told one parent that McGuire “was recently put in jail,” and told another that he had been involved in stealing funds.

The distinction between a private person and a public official is pivotal in libel law. To prove defamation, a private person needs to show negligence, defined as unreasonable carelessness. But public officials must show “actual malice,” defined as a knowing or reckless disregard for the truth. The different standards exist to protect and encourage free-flowing public discussion.

Wednesday’s decision reverses a ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which had affirmed a lower court’s ruling against the coach.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com