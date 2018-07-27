Mississippi man dies in logging accident

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has died in a logging accident.

The Natchez Democrat reports that 46-year-old Robert Galmore was pinned down by a tree while working at Sligo Plantation south of Natchez.

Adams County Coroner James Lee says the accident occurred Friday. Galmore, of Natchez, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead about an hour after his arm was injured.

