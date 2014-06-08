FBI investigates threats against Bergdahl family

U.S. authorities are investigating threats against the family of former Taliban prisoner Bowe Bergdahl.

FBI spokesman William Facer said Saturday in a statement: “The FBI continues to monitor the situation in Hailey, Idaho. We are working jointly with our state and local partners and taking each threat seriously.”

The soldier’s parents, Bob and Jani Bergdahl, live in Hailey.

Facer did not detail the nature of the threats.

Bergdahl’s hometown abruptly canceled plans Wednesday for a welcome-home celebration, citing security concerns.

The town of 8,000 has been swamped with hate mail and angry calls. Bergdahl’s release after five years of captivity in Afghanistan has touched off a debate over whether the 28-year-old should be given a hero’s welcome or punished as a deserter.