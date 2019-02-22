FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Pakistan’s army strips ex-spy chief of pension over book

 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s army has stripped a former spy chief of his pension and other benefits over a book he co-authored with his former Indian counterpart.

Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, an army spokesman, said Friday that a military court has found retired Lt. Gen. Asad Durrani guilty of violating the military’s code of conduct. He did not elaborate.

Durrani co-authored “Spy Chronicles,” a book that documents his exploits as head of Inter-Services Intelligence from 1990 to 1992, with A.S. Daulat, the former head of India’s Research and Analysis Wing, and Indian journalist Aditya Sinha. Released last year, it suggests Pakistan cooperated with the U.S. in the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

Ghafoor added that two military officers are also in custody facing espionage charges. He gave no further details.